Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez was being detained by City of Hialeah police officers on Tuesday night following a domestic violence call at a home in that city on Tuesday morning.
Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez confirmed Martinez was being detained and was speaking with detectives, Rodriguez said Tuesday evening.
Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood confirmed that a Hialeah Police Department officer called the county attorney's office stating Commissioner Martinez had reportedly been involved in a domestic violence issue at a home there. County officials were not provided details about the incident, Livengood said.
It was also unclear why Hialeah police officers called the county attorney's office regarding the matter.
Commissioner Martinez could not be reached by The Key West Citizen for comment on Tuesday evening.
In January, police arrested Martinez's stepdaughter on a misdemeanor battery charge, alleging she reportedly struck the commissioner twice in the face.
Key West Police officers arrested Natalie Guerra, then 24, of Homestead, according to a police report and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Martinez declined to press charges, but the police pursued charges given that he had visible wounds to his head, according to the arrest report. The Department of Children and Families was also called to the home.
The argument that led to the battery was about whether Guerra could take her younger sisters with her to Homestead. Eddie Martinez stated the argument between Guerra and himself occurred in the living room of his home on Simonton Street, according to a police report.
Guerra’s finance, a male identified as Jeffrey Torres, grabbed Martinez from behind, holding Martinez’s arms down, and Guerra slapped him in the head twice. Torres then let him go and Martinez walked up the stairs and vomited on the staircase, according to the police report.
Torres told police that Martinez “threw a punch at Guerra,” the police report stated.
The day after the incident, Key West Police officers were called to Martinez's office on a report of a suspected burglary, because there were papers on the floor, overturned planters and the office was in disarray. Martinez later told police his office was not burglarized.