During the weekend, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, Nov. 25, with more than half of those cases — 60 — in Key West.
The increases bring the total number of reported cases in Monroe County to 3,321, including 98 non-residents. Key West’s total rose to 1,895, while Key Largo increased to 425 cases, Marathon 308, Tavernier 211, Summerland Key 102, Islamorada 81, Big Pine 65, Cudjoe Key 16 and Sugarloaf 10. According to the local health department, the county had one homeless case.
State-wide, the number of COVID-19 cases drew closer to 1 million, jumping to 985,297 during the weekend, with 18,442 resident deaths. The state’s positivity rate continued to fluctuate, rising slightly to 7.12%, while Monroe County’s positivity rate fell to 7.48%. There have been 27 coronavirus-related deaths in Monroe County since the start of the pandemic in March. Currently, there are 10 people hospitalized with the virus at Lower Keys Medical Center.
Cold and flu season is right around the corner, which could increase the spread of the coronavirus, according to health officials.
“If you wear your mask and wash your hands, you’ll prevent getting those diseases, or at least you’ll really cut the chances down,” Florida Department of Health in Monroe County Administrator Bob Eadie said recently.
“Our behaviors are what’s going to drive our results here,” he continued, “So we need to be really careful and really vigilant. That’s the reality, that’s where we are.”
The Key West City Commission voted unanimously last week to approve emergency orders imposing stricter mask rules, as well as canceling all special events on city properties through Dec. 31.
As cities seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased through the Keys. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The local Department of Health recently announced a new walk-up kiosk in Big Pine Key, provided by Curative, with more than 500 tests a day available to the public. The testing site is located at Moose Lodge No. 1585, 21 Wilder Road.
The company’s oral-fluid swab testing is an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24-48 hours.
Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at http://www.curative.com.
The Florida Department of Health offers free COVID-19 testing to all Monroe County residents, with valid identification. Appointments are required; to schedule, call 786-910-9764 or email testingmonroe@flhealth.gov.
In Key West, testing is available on Wednesdays at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Tavernier, testing is available on Tuesdays at the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Marathon, testing is available on Thursdays at the Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All events are scheduled as weather permits.