Monroe County has started its latest canal water quality restoration project Rock Harbor in Key Largo with funding provided by the state government, not local taxes.
The project at canal No. 84 in Key Largo is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection through the Florida Keys Stewardship grant, which is a yearly $20 million funding appropriation provided by the state Legislature.
Canal No. 84 is rated as a poor water quality canal that does not meet the state’s minimum thresholds for dissolved oxygen levels, according to Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag. For this project, 32 truckloads of decaying organic vegetation were removed during the past 60 days.
The organic removal process takes away the decaying material on the canal’s bottom that affects oxygen and can also cause a strong sulfur, rotten-egg like odor. The backfilling of the canal areas that are too deep started earlier this month, with 235 truckloads of fill material anticipated to be deposited into the canal before it is finished, Haag said.
Backfilling raises the canal bottom to an optimum depth of about 7 feet to allow maximum flushing and tidal flow in and out of the canal. These restoration techniques increase the amount of oxygen in the canal, improving its health and the amount of marine life in it. The project is scheduled to be completed in June, Haag said.
In addition to the project, the residents will be installing and maintaining an air curtain to keep seaweed from re-entering the canal once the project is complete. The county also received a Hurricane Irma grant from the state Department of Economic Opportunity for breakwater repairs outside of this canal, which are scheduled to begin this year, according to Haag.
“This canal restoration project has been five years in the making. The residents have been extremely helpful partners every step of the way,” said Haag. “These improvements are anticipated to restore the impaired waters of the canal and bring the dissolved oxygen levels up to meet marine water quality standards.”
Additional restoration projects for other poor and fair water quality canals in the Florida Keys will come forward as additional funding allows. Canal restoration improves the overall health of nearshore waters. To learn more about canal restoration, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/canals.
The county and the state government have included canal restoration as part of Monroe County’s annual work program for being designated an Area of Critical State Concern. Last week, Monroe County’s designation as an Area of Critical State Concern was re-approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Dane Eagle, secretary of the state DEO, presented progress in Monroe County’s annual report, including completed tasks in the work program, to the Cabinet. Monroe County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson and Planning and Environmental Resources Director Emily Schemper were on hand to answer any questions.
The current reporting year had 10 tasks for Monroe County to complete, and the county achieved all of the tasks. Highlights of the report include canal restoration, water quality monitoring, wastewater connections and hurricane evacuation strategies.
“The report was excellent and covers our progress in our Area of Critical State Concern requirements, including our canal restoration master plan,” Schemper said. “The Florida Keys Stewardship Act funding is critical to completing these important projects.”
This year was the first year canal restoration tasks were included in the work plan. The plan identifies 195 canals countywide that need restoration, with 15 completed and 13 underway.
The cities of Marathon and Islamorada have been busy conducting canal restoration projects as well.
“The City of Marathon is pleased to play a significant role in protecting the Florida Keys, from making early improvements to wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to now taking on the daunting tasks of improving canal water quality and preparing the city for rising sea level. Mayfield and now Keys Stewardship funding through the Florida Legislature have made much of these improvements possible,” Marathon City Manager George Garrett said in a statement.
Beginning this year, the Area of Critical Concern rules require the City of Marathon to begin reporting to the state Department of Economic Opportunity regarding canal restoration projects that have been initiated and/or completed. The city is ahead of schedule.
“Marathon recently completed work on canal No. 257,” Marathon Planning Director Brian Shea said in a statement. “The restoration of the canal in the Sunrise Isles neighborhood included dredging and the installation of a culvert, paid for with funds allocated from by the Legislature in the Florida Keys Stewardship Act. Recently, homeowners from that same neighborhood approached the city with a plan for privately funded upkeep of the canal that addressed technology, energy, maintenance and access.”
“That’s a great example of a private-public partnership,” Shea added.
The revised work program for Monroe County includes 30 tasks to be completed by 2030, falling under four major topics, which include carrying capacity study implementation, wastewater implementation, wastewater project implementation and canal restoration implementation.
“Receiving our ongoing Stewardship Act funding allows us to make this forward progress possible,” said Monroe County Mayor David Rice. “We are grateful to the governor, Cabinet, Legislature and DEO for their support.”