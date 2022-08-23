MONROE COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
Republican
Democrat
Renew Operational Funding (School Board)
Yes — 74.32%
No — 25.68%
99-year lease Botanical Garden (City)
Yes — 90.99%
No — 9%
Acquire Real Property by Supermajority Vote (City)
Yes — 35.81%
No — 64.19%
Expansion of Classes of Peoples Rights no Discrimination (City)
Yes — 63.72%
No — 36.28%
Issuance of Blank Petitions at Petitioners Expense Gender Neutral (City)
Yes — 46.94%
No — 53.06%
Requirement of one year Continuous Residency Mayor/City Commission (City)
Yes — 93.23%
No — 6.77%
Removal of Gender Specific Language City Charter (City)
Yes — 49.03%
No — 50.97%
Marathon Charter Amendment Term of office
Yes — 32.25%
No — 67.75%
Marathon Charter Amendment Number of Candidates
Yes — 59.90%
No — 40.10%
