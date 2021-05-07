Monroe County will be hosting five town hall meetings via Zoom to take input from the public on the strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year that begins in October.
During the town hall meetings, hosted by Senior Director of Strategic Planning Kimberly Matthews, attendees will be able to take a live survey, see real-time results, make comments on current strategic priorities and offer new priorities. The Monroe County Commission will use the feedback and survey results to set fiscal year 2021-22 strategic priorities during a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
The public town hall meetings and Zoom links are:
• Tuesday, May 11, 10-11 a.m., https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/97358372425;
• Tuesday, May 11, 3-4 p.m., https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/96861676197;
• Wednesday, May 12, 5:30 p.m., https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/91232568842;
• Thursday, May 13, noon-1 p.m., https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95153952872; and
• Friday, May 14, 9-10 a.m., https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95592973561
To participate in the live survey during the meeting, go to zeetings.com/monroe2020 on any laptop, tablet or mobile device. The survey will allow one to log in or remain anonymous.
A survey will also be available through the website during that week at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/strategicplanning.