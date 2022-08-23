Incumbent State House Rep. Jim Mooney narrowly defeated Republican challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez by 88 votes, and Democrat candidate Adam Gentle defeated challenger Daniel Horton-Diaz by 1,091 votes.

Mooney earned 5,034 votes to Lopez's 4,946 and third-place Republican challenger Robert Allen garnered more than 1,100. Lopez lost by less than 150 votes two years ago to Mooney in the Republican primary and did far better in the Florida Keys and in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

tohara@keysnews.com