The Florida Keys could experience another round of storm-related flooding Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian bears down on mainland Florida.
High tide in Key West Harbor is expected to occur at about 12:30 p.m., and with the storm continuing to track north and east, significant storm surge is expected.
The Lower Keys experienced severe flooding from Ian on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with at least 50 homes in Key West reported to be uninhabitable and that number possibly growing, according to Greg Barroso, emergency manager for the City of Key West.
The City of Marathon and the Monroe County government issued advisories Wednesday morning warning of additional storm surge on Wednesday.
Widespread storm surge flooding originating from the Gulf of Mexico side of 2 to 4 feet above normal high tide levels is expected from Key West through Big Pine Key, according to county officials.
"For several islands, this may allow the storm surge to pass over from gulfside to oceanside," the county advisory stated. "The peak storm surge levels will likely occur from sometime after noon into late afternoon. Many streets will become impassable with water into the ground floor of some homes and businesses, especially those in lower elevation areas."
A storm surge watch remains in effect for the Middle and Upper Keys, from Marathon through the Ocean Reef Club, as well as islands east of Big Pine Key. Storm surge flooding 1 to 3 feet above normal high tides is possible, according to the county.
The highest storm surge for the gulfside of the Middle Keys is expected later Wednesday during the afternoon hours, with Florida Bay storm surge in the Upper Keys gradually peaking Thursday through Friday.
The City of Marathon warned "residents to use caution: the impacts of Hurricane Ian are not over," Marathon's advisory stated. "Official weather gauges reveal gulfside (bayside) storm surge in the Middle Keys is rising now — sooner than expected — and likely to happen before the early afternoon. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 feet above high tide. It is not advisable to be on the road or outside until the storm has fully passed."
Marathon experienced oceanside street flooding in some low-lying areas late Tuesday night, particularly on streets between Vaca Cut and Sombrero Beach Road. There are no reported widespread power outages in the Middle Keys and no emergency calls related to the storm, according to Marathon officials.
Islamorada officials reported localized flooding Wednesday morning and only minor damage.
Keys Energy Services reported about 9,958 customers who lost power overnight after crews stood down from responding to Ian-related outages due to unsafe working conditions, KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado said Wednesday morning.
"The current plan is for crews to perform a systemwide assessment at daybreak to verify outage locations and begin restoration work, weather permitting," Torrado said Wednesday. "An anticipated midday storm surge will hamper restoration efforts. Crews will do as much work as possible before the surge, and continue power restoration again once conditions permit."
The Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity north of the Seven-Mile Bridge, reported several small sporadic power outages.
The City of Key West reported more than a dozen live-aboard boats had broken free of their anchors or moorings and washed ashore. The Naval Air Station Key West said about six boats wound up on Navy property.
Key West officials have requested the county keep open the shelter at Key West High School because of the weather conditions and damage to people's homes and live-aboard boats.
As of Wednesday morning, the local governments and Monroe County School District did not make any decisions about reopening offices and schools.
Key West International Airport suffered damage in the hurricane and remained closed to commercial airline service on Wednesday, County Airports Director Richard Strickland said.
"We have about 16 to 20 hours of work before we can get it back up and running," Strickland said Wednesday.
The highest wind gust recorded so far was nearly 100 mph, according to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian was in the Gulf of Mexico just off Fort Myers, packing 155 mph winds and moving at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.