Waves crash around the Southernmost Point buoy Tuesday morning, as feeder bands from Hurricane Ian begin to lash the Florida Keys. The storm is expected to make landfall in the Fort Myers region Wednesday.

 ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen

The Florida Keys could experience another round of storm-related flooding Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian bears down on mainland Florida.

High tide in Key West Harbor is expected to occur at about 12:30 p.m., and with the storm continuing to track north and east, significant storm surge is expected.

