Waves crash around the Southernmost Point buoy Tuesday morning, as feeder bands from Hurricane Ian begin to lash the Florida Keys. The storm is expected to make landfall in the Fort Myers region Wednesday.

 ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen

The Florida Keys was experiencing another round of storm-related flooding Wednesday afternoon from Hurricane Ian and flooding may not fully recede until Thursday morning, only with more flooding possibly to occur with high tides through Friday.

Monroe County School District officials plan to keep schools closed on Thursday, School District Superintendent Theresa Axford said. Monroe County government plans to keeps its offices closed Thursday as well.

