Cuban Arrivals

Three Cuban migrants were taken into custody earlier this month after making landfall in Key West.

 Photo provided by Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing on Sunday, July 2, in Key West in which three Cuban migrants were taken into custody.

The three were taken into custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel at Truman Waterfront Park n Key West, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

