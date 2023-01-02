The flow of Cuban migrants into the Florida Keys continued Monday and it has overwhelmed local law enforcement agencies.
Two large groups of migrants landed in the Upper Keys on Monday, Jan. 2. A group of 30 Cubans was at a gas station at Mile Marker 88 and another large group was on Hawks Cay, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Ramsay and his staff are being told by federal authorities that, despite migrants making it to the Keys on Monday, agents won't be able to make it to the Keys and process them until Tuesday. The flow of migrants during the weekend underscores the need for a better mass migration plan for South Florida and the Keys, the sheriff said.
"It's a humanitarian crisis," Ramsay said.
The Sheriff’s Office has been assisting federal law enforcement agents with a spike in Cuban refugee arrivals since Saturday and continuing into Monday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Roughly 300 migrants arrived in the Marquesas and the Dry Tortugas between Friday night and Sunday, Jan. 1, and the mass migration continued into the week. The groups included men, women and children. One female migrant was pregnant and started having contractions shortly after arriving. She was flown by air ambulance to Key West for medical treatment, said two campers who were there when the migrants arrived.
“Refugee arrivals require a lot of resources from the Sheriff’s Office as we help our federal law enforcement partners ensure the migrants are in good health and safe,” Ramsay said. “Residents may see an increased amount of law enforcement and emergency responders throughout the county as we continue to respond to these landings.”
More than 160 refugees have landed, mostly in the Middle and Upper Keys, as well as the 300 on the Marquesas Keys and at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.
“This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
If residents see an arrival occurring, they should notify the Sheriff’s Office and provide a location, the sheriff said. The Sheriff's Office is being flooded with calls with people reporting migrants.
Federal authorities have been busy on New Year's Day interdicting migrants, and the sheer number of migrants in one day has led to the National Park Service to close Fort Jefferson for several days to treat and process the migrants on the remote island.