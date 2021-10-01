Emergency crews, including three helicopters, were at the scene of a head-on crash involving five vehicles at Mile Marker 67.4 on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
There were numerous serious injuries reported, the Sheriff's Office said, but no fatalities.
The helicopters landed on or near the Channel 5 Bridge, closing the highway in both directions.
The Sheriff's Office has instructed motorists to avoid U.S. 1 at this time, and requested all calls about traffic be curtailed, as the agency is busy with emergency calls.
Also on Friday, authorities arrested a 37-year-old Marathon man on Stock Island on charges of stealing a truck that was involved in a crash Monday on the Seven-Mile Bridge.
Kenneth James Weber was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Weber was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center after the crash. The 2002 Lincoln pickup he was driving turned out to be stolen from a business owner in Marathon, Linhardt said. Weber was working for that business owner.
A warrant was issued for Weber’s arrest. He was arrested by Deputy Zach Gilroy on Stock Island on Friday afternoon. Weber was taken to jail. The Seven-Mile Bridge crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol, Linhardt said.