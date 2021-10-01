Sorry, an error occurred.
Emergency crews, including three helicopters, were at the scene of a head-on crash involving five vehicles at Mile Marker 67.4 on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
There were numerous serious injuries reported, the Sheriff's Office said, but no fatalities.
The helicopters landed on or near the Channel 5 Bridge, closing the highway in both directions.
The Sheriff's Office has instructed motorists to avoid U.S. 1 at this time, and requested all calls about traffic be curtailed, as the agency is busy with emergency calls.