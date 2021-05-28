Scientists had long wondered how sharks were able to travel with great precision over such long distances. A study published in the scientific journal Current Biology on May 6 found that they are utilizing the Earth’s magnetic field as a sort of geolocator.
The findings were published by a group of scientists from Florida State University and Texas A&M.
In the experiments, they exposed wild-caught bonnethead sharks to different magnetic displacements, mimicking different conditions in the Earth’s natural magnetic field, and found this affects which direction the sharks choose to swim.
The study states that the planet’s “magnetic field is the only constant and ubiquitous navigational aid” for these animals.
Neil Hammerschlag, an associate professor and director of the shark research and conservation program at the University of Miami, said as far back as the 1970s scientists had speculated that shark’s used the magnetic field of the Earth to navigate, but not until now was anyone able to present experimental evidence to prove it.
“Hammerheads were observed swimming at night in the pitch black, deep water precisely along underwater ridges,” said Hammerschlag, who was not involved in the recent study. “Scientists asked ‘how are they doing this?’”
Sharks may migrate long distances for any number of reasons, according to Hammerschlag. Most commonly they seek out waters of the optimal temperature, since sharks are cold blooded and cannot generate their own heat. They may also migrate to seek out better food sources.
In some species, females migrate to certain areas to give birth and both sexes will migrate to mate. Other species will be found in one area year round.
For example, female bull sharks might migrate into estuaries for reproductive purposes, whereas males are not found in those areas.
The study goes on to explain that its findings expand on the hypothesis that certain shark population’s genetic makeup can be shaped by magnetic field-based navigation.
“We find that magnetic differences account for more variation in (mitochondrial DNA) than temperature differences or coastal differences,” the study said.
Hammerschlag said the way shark’s bodies interact with the magnetic field is “a complex answer.”
Some sea animals, such as sea turtles, have a mineral called magnetite in their beaks, and use that to sense the magnetic field directly.
Sharks use a different method. They have an organ called ampullae of Lorenzini that senses an electrical charge generated by the magnetic field.
In terms of shark migration, humans do not have much impact, Hammerschlag said.
“Sharks go where they want to go,” he said.
But human-caused climate change is one factor that can change where sharks go, as water temperatures in different areas change.
Humans have also had an “incredibly massive impact” on shark population size globally and in Florida. Hammerschlag attributes this in large part to commercial shark fishing.
Of the sharks found in South Florida, he said the hammerhead species has been hit especially hard due to overfishing.