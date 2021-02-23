A Key West woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash at Mile Marker 98, according to authorities.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 1, and Sheriff's Office personnel responding to the scene reported a full roadblock after 6 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay was at the scene of the accident on Tuesday morning and told U.S. 1 Radio that traffic near the crash scene was backed up at least five miles, with vehicles being diverted to a bike path.

The vehicle involved in the crash was traveling in excess of 100 mph, according to Ramsay.

"The vehicle appeared to have lost control and crashed into a large amount of stuff," Ramsay said, suggesting a large boulder, telephone pole guide wires, palm trees, fences. The FHP reported the "vehicle left roadway striking a utility pole."

Ramsay said he was told the car flipped multiple times, and the crash was "so severe that the vehicle was torn into, I'm told, three separate pieces."

The sheriff said the crash was being treated as a crime scene and Florida Highway Patrol was taking part in the investigation.

No other information was available as of Tuesday.

