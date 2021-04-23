The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Oxitec announced Friday that the release of genetically modified mosquitoes will begin as early as next week.
Project managers anticipate that, during the last week of April and first week of May, release boxes, non-release boxes and netted quality control boxes will be placed in six locations: two on Cudjoe Key, one on Ramrod Key and three on Vaca Key, according to Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom.
Throughout all release locations, less than 12,000 mosquitoes are expected to emerge each week for approximately 12 weeks. Untreated comparison sites will be monitored with mosquito traps on Key Colony Beach, Little Torch Key and Summerland Key, Fensom said.
The releases will test if Oxitec's genetically modified mosquitoes are a viable source of mosquito control and suppression.
