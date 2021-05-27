As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Justin Tyler Calhoun pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery and was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison.
Calhoun, who is male but identifies as a woman, had been facing the death penalty in the violent 2017 killing of his boyfriend, Mark Brann, then 67 and owner of A&M Rentals in Key West.
A grand jury indicted Calhoun, formerly of Tampa, with first-degree murder. Calhoun stabbed Brann in both eyes with a pen, jammed a piece of wood down his throat and beat him before fleeing with more than $10,000 in cash, an ounce of cocaine and more than 100 painkillers prescribed to Brann, according to prosecutor Christine Poist, who prosecuted the case.
Calhoun initially and unsuccessfully argued he was defending himself from Brann. The pair got into an argument after Calhoun questioned Brann about being a cannibal, Calhoun told police after his arrest. However, prosecutor Val Winter said there was never any corroboration of that statement.
