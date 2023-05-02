A man was stabbed on the grounds near Key West International Airport on Tuesday night and later flown to a Miami-Dade County hospital, according to city officials.
Key West Police Department spokesperson Alyson Crean said the stabbing occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, but did not have any other details.
Crean said the incident happened at Pines Park on South Roosevelt Boulevard, adjacent to Key West International Airport.
The Keys Citizen was first on the scene, but officers refused to comment.
It was not apparent whether any alert was issued to workers or passengers at Key West International Airport at the time of the incident.
“This is an ongoing investigation of a crime scene,” said KWPD Det. Marcus De Valle. “I have no comment.”
Although De Valle could not comment further, he confirmed a backpack on the ground surrounded by yellow evidence markers.
The entire perimeter of Pines Park, as well as the west side of Fort East Martello, was cordoned off. Investigators were actively poring over the crime scene.
The victim was flown to Miami aboard Monroe County’s Trauma Star air ambulance.
“Detectives cannot comment on an ongoing investigation,” said Crean. “However, I can tell you that there was a stabbing and a victim — who has yet to be identified — was airlifted in critical condition. At this point there is no threat to the public.”