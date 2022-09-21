Police have arrested Key West City Commission Dist. IV candidate Kim Highsmith and her stepson Thomas Highsmith on misdemeanor battery charges on Tuesday.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office website listed Thomas Highsmith, 18, and his stepmother, Kim Highsmith, 52, as being arrested on misdemeanor battery charges.
On Wednesday, the Key West Police Department released a report detailing the altercation between the son and his stepmother on Sunday evening at their family home in Key West. Kim Highsmith is married to Monroe County School Board member Bobby Highsmith.
Kim Highsmith contacted police on Monday and told them her stepson threw water on her and she defended herself. She told police that Thomas Highsmith may have received some small scratches on his neck, the police report stated.
When interviewed by police on Monday, Kim Highsmith described her relationship with her stepson as “volatile” and "aggressive" at times, the report stated.
She called police after her husband packed up the family dogs in a vehicle and said he was taking them to a shelter, according to the police report.
When interviewed at Key West High School on Monday, Thomas Highsmith appeared initially reluctant to talk to police, according to the report.
But on Tuesday, Thomas Highsmith told police his father and stepmother had been arguing on Sunday night and the argument "intensified due to their level of intoxication," and "he attempted to intervene," the report stated.
Thomas Highsmith then told police Kim Highsmith became "extremely physical with him," after he threw water on her, the report stated.
After interviewing both Kim and Thomas Highsmith on Tuesday, they were both placed under arrest on misdemeanor charges of battery, according to the police report.
"Our family is going through a very difficult situation and it's unfortunate the police were involved," Bobby Highsmith, a Monroe County School Board member, told the Keys Citizen on Tuesday. "I wish no one had been arrested. I don't think that was warranted under the circumstances."
On Tuesday, Bobby Highsmith said all comments from him or his son would come through the son's attorney.
Kim Highsmith could not be reached for comment on Wednesday morning.
Both were released from jail on Wednesday.
Kim Highsmith, a former member of the Keys Citizen Editorial Board, is facing Lissette Cuervo Carey for the Dist. IV seat following a close primary in August. Thomas Highsmith is a senior at Key West High School.