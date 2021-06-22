Key West Police detectives are seeking information from the public regarding a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday.
Police were called just before 3 a.m. with a report of a young man found bleeding at the intersection of Amelia and Howe streets in Bahama Village, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The 19-year-old Key West man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial, where he later died, Crean said. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Detectives have not determined the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone who has information should call the police at 305-809-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.