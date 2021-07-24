Sorry, an error occurred.
A 2.5-hour power outage affected the entire Florida Keys early Saturday morning, according to Keys Energy Services.
Initial reports indicate a fault occurred in Islamorada, outside of the KEYS service area, although KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado said the cause of the outage remains under investigation.
Torrado said the transmission line outage was triggered at 5:06 a.m. and power was restored to a majority of the Keys by 7:45.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office sent an alert at 6:45 informing the public of the outage.
The outage also appeared to temporarily affect internet and some cellphone service. By 8 a.m., service had returned, albeit still spotty in some locations.
