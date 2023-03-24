A delicate, ecologically sensitive, environmental area like the Florida Keys needs all the help it can get to preserve and protect its indigenous flora and fauna. And a small, yet mighty group associated with Crane Point Hammock is channeling their collective efforts to do just that.

Many Keys residents associate Crane Point Hammock with its rightful place as a Middle Keys conservation, preservation and historical hub. Crane Point Museum and Nature Center earned its place on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2022, a designation reserved for only the most hallowed sites deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.

