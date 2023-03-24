A delicate, ecologically sensitive, environmental area like the Florida Keys needs all the help it can get to preserve and protect its indigenous flora and fauna. And a small, yet mighty group associated with Crane Point Hammock is channeling their collective efforts to do just that.
Many Keys residents associate Crane Point Hammock with its rightful place as a Middle Keys conservation, preservation and historical hub. Crane Point Museum and Nature Center earned its place on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2022, a designation reserved for only the most hallowed sites deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.
CEO Charlotte Quinn, for one, has worked tirelessly for the past nine years — despite massive Hurricane Irma damage sprinkled in — to build, rebuild and sustain the 63-acre non-profit hammock and natural history museum. But she’s not alone in her quest.
Crane Point just completed a permanent home for the rehabilitation of injured and rescued birds. Marathon Wild Bird Center founder and director Kelly Grinter, who has been championing these efforts for decades, will now have a new bird enclosure, along with a new hospital and rehab facility slated to open in September.
“Every day, we’re focused on keeping our slice of the old Keys alive,” said Quinn. “Phase 1 construction of the enclosure is essentially complete, and birds will reside there once the hospital is ready. We already have some injured birds on the property and people drop off those that have been injured on the water or on the highway all the time.”
Quinn views Ginter’s efforts similarly to what the Turtle Hospital and Dolphin Research Center does for turtles and dolphins, respectively. The new structure can accommodate 750 or more birds that arrive for Ginter’s care and rehabilitation annually. The expensive, unique enclosure frames were developed in South Africa and locally constructed by Jolly Roger Builders. Quinn called this new project, which includes solar-powered water features, a “tropical oasis.”
Quinn’s focus on preservation and protection has extended to concerns about infringing development on their property as well. The Marathon City Council approved a conditional use permit for development of “Caroline’s on the Water” in January, a restaurant/bar, marina, retail shop and 10 affordable housing units behind Gulfside Village, which is adjacent to the nature preserve. Quinn has requested 8-foot fencing and additional trees to separate the project from the preserve, saying “we’re conservationists, they’re for-profit developers.”
Quinn is also protecting more than $500,000 in Monroe County TDC grant money they’ve received for the enclosure and the hospital. “Without barriers and tall trees, our visitors won’t be buffered from the shopping center and the development,” she said. “The developer’s property is also full of invasive plant species, and they need to clear those away from the preserve.”
Volunteer efforts drive Crane Point. Renowned veterinarians Dr. Doug Mader and wife Dr. Gerry Diethelm, who have been lending their expertise to Grinter since the late 1990s, are essential to this new phase, treating critical cases. Mader said it’s all been “pro bono” and that Grinter relies almost exclusively on donations and volunteers to support her efforts.
Three quarters of the preserve’s daily staff are volunteers, including 18 trolley drivers who shuttle visitors around the property. And the recently completed, painstaking seven-year renovation of the 1954 Crane House, protected now after 60 years of severe decay, would not have been possible without the dedication of 40-year Keys resident and nature advocate Lynn Voit.
An accomplished artist, Voit describes her passion for Crane Point as “an obsession.” “You can’t be a part of Crane Point without developing a love for nature and history,” she said.
She’s immersed herself in the Crane House renovation by essentially becoming a volunteer-contractor for the project. Voit’s work in restoring both the structure and the Crane family’s legacy of preserving the last pure hardwood hammock in Marathon from development in the ‘50s is impressive. A vintage look with updated exterior colors, extensive landscaping and “as many antiques as possible,” adorn the restoration, all while preserving Keys history.
The site on which Crane Point is located is the “exact spot” for the first train depot in Marathon, and car No.64, which graces the front of the preserve on U.S. 1, was one used for rescuing survivors of the 1935 hurricane that devastated the area. “I helped with painting the train and my vision for the preserve expanded into funding the Crane House landscaping, contributing to the butterfly exhibit and the Adderley house,” she said.
The Adderley House, a 115-year-old structure originally owned by a Bahamian sponge fisherman, is the second oldest house in the Florida Keys outside of Key West.
The expression “it takes a village” has never been as resounding as it is for all who contribute time and money to Crane Point.