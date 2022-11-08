Republican state House Rep. Jim Mooney easily won a second term in the November 2022 general election and federal House Rep. Carlos Gimenez was far ahead of his challenger as of Tuesday night and was on track to win a second term as well.

Mooney, R-Islamorada, bested Democratic challenger and first-time candidate Adam Gentle in the District 120 race. Gimenez, R-South Miami-Dade County, was far ahead of Democratic challenger Robert Asencio in the Florida's 26th Congressional District race. 

