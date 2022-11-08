Republican state House Rep. Jim Mooney easily won a second term in the November 2022 general election and federal House Rep. Carlos Gimenez was far ahead of his challenger as of Tuesday night and was on track to win a second term as well.
Mooney, R-Islamorada, bested Democratic challenger and first-time candidate Adam Gentle in the District 120 race. Gimenez, R-South Miami-Dade County, was far ahead of Democratic challenger Robert Asencio in the Florida's 26th Congressional District race.
Mooney garnered 61% of the vote in Monroe County and 59% in Miami-Dade County with 42 of 69 precincts reporting Tuesday night, compared to Gentle's 39% in Monroe and 41% in Miami-Dade County, according to election results in the two counties.
"It was an amazing process," Mooney said Tuesday night about the campaign. "We deserved to win. We worked hard. It was a team victory. We knocked on about 20,000 doors and drove about 12,000 miles."
Prior to be elected to the state House of Representatives District 120 seat in November 2020, Mooney served four terms on the Islamorada Village Council, serving as mayor during some of those terms. Mooney is a Realtor by trade and a former teacher.
Since being elected to the House in 2020, Mooney has served on the Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee, State Affairs Subcommittee, Environmental Agriculture and the recently formed Flooding and State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee.
Gentle called the experience of running for office "incredible" and "one of the greatest experiences of my life."
"The big take away is democracy won," Gentle said Tuesday night. "We can have free and fair elections."
Gentle plans to stay "engaged in the community" in a "meaningful way," Gentle said.
On Tuesday night, Gimenez had received roughly 61% of the vote in Monroe County and 64% of the vote in Miami-Dade County with 226 of 239 precincts reporting, compared to Democratic challenger Robert Asencio's roughly 39% in Monroe and 36% in Miami-Dade County, according to election results in Miami and Monroe counties.
Gimenez is a Cuban-born American politician and retired firefighter. A Republican, he served as Miami-Dade County mayor from 2011 to 2020. He served as a Miami-Dade County Commissioner from 2003 to 2011, and was the fire chief of the City of Miami Fire Department.