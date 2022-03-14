Migrant landing

About 150 migrants landed on Summerland Key Monday morning, law enforcement officials said. 

 Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff's Office

It is at least the second large group of migrants to arrive from Haiti this month in the Florida Keys, after 300 migrants were interdicted in the Upper Keys last week. 

A Customs and Border Patrol representative said "agents are responding to investigate a potential maritime smuggling event" in the Lower Keys and the investigation is ongoing. 

