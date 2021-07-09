The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, planned for Saturday, July 10, has been rescheduled because of poor visibility following Tropical Storm Elsa’s July 6 passage west of Key West, according to a news release Friday from organizers.
Now set for Saturday, Sept. 18, the annual festival draws divers and snorkelers to Looe Key Reef, off Big Pine Key, to listen to music and coral reef protection messages broadcast by Keys radio station U.S. 1 104.1 FM.
Meanwhile, event organizers are planning a “pool party” version of the popular annual event at Looe Key Reef Resort, Mile Marker 27.5, to create a Saturday, July 10, activity for residents and visitors who intended to participate. The radio station’s broadcast will be carried in the pool by underwater speakers.