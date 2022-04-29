Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Friday evening, appointed former Key West City Manager Jim Scholl to the Monroe County Commission.
"It feels good," Scholl said. "It took a little while but that is okay as the governor has been busy. I look forward to working with the other commissioners and county staff and moving forward with supporting the business of the county."
Scholl plans to continue to make creating and maintaining workforce housing a priority for the county and wants to also work on climate change and sea level adaption issues and projects, he said.
Scholl, of Key West, served as the city manager for the city of Key West from 2007 to 2012 and 2014 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as captain in the Navy and was the base commander for Naval Air Station Key West. He also was the senior government director of the Naval Air Station Key West Tactical Aircrew Combat Training System range office.
He is currently a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West, Key West Military Affairs Committee, and serves as the president of the Board of Directors for the Sigsbee Charter School. Scholl received his bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University (Ohio) and his master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from Navy War College.
Scholl assumes the Key West-based commission position made vacant earlier this year when Commissioner Eddie Martinez resigned after being arrested on spousal abuse charges in Miami.