Retired physician Sue Woltanski and prosecutor Alexandria Suarez are vying for the Monroe County School Board Dist. 5 seat on Aug. 23.
Woltanski, the incumbent, was elected unopposed to the non-partisan seat in 2018. Suarez made a previous bid for public office in 2020 as a District 120 Florida House of Representatives candidate, losing to Jim Mooney in the Republican primary.
Retaining high-quality educators in the school district and finding affordable housing for district staff are top concerns for both candidates.
“The biggest issue, by far, is not having teachers in the classroom,” Woltanski said, referring to the larger issue affecting not only the Florida Keys but also the United States as a whole: the national teacher shortage. “And with the affordable housing problem in the Keys, it’s even worse.”
“We have been working very hard to recruit new teachers and try to find them affordable housing. We also have plans to build them affordable housing. But we just can’t build it fast enough,” Woltanski said. “In the long term, we need to take a look at teacher salaries and continue to move forward in the housing arena.”
Aside from wages and housing, Woltanski says the community must show educators more appreciation and recognize their professionalism.
“We need to work on respecting the professionalism of teachers and allow them to use their creativity in the classroom, so they can do what they’re trained to do. I believe that the last two years have been especially challenging for a whole bunch of different reasons, but there’s been a lot of disrespect, and that makes it harder for teachers to want to continue,” she said.
“In the short term, we can’t fix affordable housing, and our hands are tied by the state for funding, but we can, as a community, bring respect back to our teachers. You remember at the start of COVID, we had to cut down and go virtual, and there was this whole ‘teachers are heroes’ sentiment. We need to get back to that,” Woltanski said.
Suarez said better pay for teachers and better recruiting are priorities.
“We cannot continue to maintain the cost of living in the Keys. It just continues to go up,” she said. “This is a key issue. It’s something that the school board is already in the process of working on, but we need to keep at it, and as always, we need to make sure that we are recruiting quality workers. But we need to make sure we maintain that workforce. And something I bring different to the table than other people, including my opponent, is that I was a teacher. I left the profession because I couldn’t afford to stay.”
Suarez also suggested relief could be provided to teachers with dependents.
“It’s not just the teacher pay, it’s all of the other costs that teachers have to deal with so that they can remain in the classroom,” she said. “So we need to make sure that we are pressing to give our staff competitive rates. I left the industry at the time because it was costing me $1,000 per month just for my dependents. That was with the county paying my health insurance.”
A point of contention between the two candidates is the importance of standardized testing in the classroom.
Suarez doubled down on her support for standardized testing, saying it discourages teachers from drifting into subject matter that is inappropriate in the classroom, such as critical race theory, an academic perspective taught in some colleges and law schools that racism is systemic, which Florida’s Republican leadership has sought to ban from K-12 schools.
“What happens if you (don’t have standardized testing)? Suarez asked rhetorically. “Well, we’re promoting students on things rather than merit where they have to study. It’s apportioning opportunities and grades. We’re going to end up producing future students that have an unrealistic view of the future. China has been excelling when it comes to their students, and I’ve got an opponent who’s talking about eliminating standardized testing. That’s the key difference between us. I’m not one to dummy down our education.”
Suarez also accused Woltanski of supporting critical race theory.
“The biggest difference between me and the person I am running against is critical race theory. I have researched the subject myself and learned a lot about it, and there’s no place for it in Monroe County. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Board of Education made sure of that. That’s why Governor DeSantis endorsed me,” she said.
Woltanski says she is not opposed to standardized testing. Rather, she is concerned that its over-emphasis has detracted from broader-based education.
“For the last 10 years, I’ve been an advocate for bridging to prepare for not eliminating standardized tests, but just not focusing on them as much,” she said. “I feel like a lot of time spent practicing and preparing for tests for children could’ve been better spent in more engaging and creative endeavors. For the little guys, we need more music, field trips, physical activity and projects. This whole ‘school play’ thing, all of these things teach kids how to work together. The time spent practicing and taking these tests is time that you can never get back. Anyone with kids in the classroom knows there’s too much stress with the testing, everyone is too focused on it. We need to restore that balance, so that school is a place where kids can get excited to learn, rather than be stressed and demoralized by standardized test scores.”
She added that teaching history involves offering different viewpoints, which should not be confused with support for critical race theory.
“Florida Standards require teaching about the Holocaust and slavery, so we are required to teach that. I think both are very difficult history, and we don’t need to put a bow on it and make it look happier,” she said. “If it was a German exchange student in the class you would not blame them for the Holocaust anymore than you would blame a white child from the South for slavery. If you teach it right, people will understand what happened, and I don’t think kids need to feel bad about themselves, but it’s hard history to learn. If you have a great teacher, they can get you through anything.”
Originally from Fremont, California, Woltanski grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area town, where her father was a local school administrator. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California Santa-Barbara, earning a bachelor’s of arts degree in pharmacology, then shifting to UC Davis, where she earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology. She later relocated to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to attend the University of Michigan’s School of Medicine, where she specialized in general pediatrics.
She and husband Tom moved to Tavernier in 1999. Their daughter, a Coral Shores High School graduate, attends Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Their son currently attends Coral Shores.
Suarez, meanwhile, has worked and lived in South Florida most of her life. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Florida International University and returned to college in 2015 to earn a law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law. During her professional career, she has worked as a public middle school teacher and a pharmaceutical representative. After earning her law degree, she began practicing family law in 2016 before joining the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office as an assistant state attorney in 2020.
The latest campaign contribution filings with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office shows Woltanski with $54,705 and Suarez with $34,325.