Waves crash around the Southernmost Point buoy Tuesday morning, as feeder bands from Hurricane Ian — currently a Category 3 but expected to grow to a Category 4 storm — begin to lash the Florida Keys. The storm is expected to make landfall in the Tampa-St. Petersburg region early Wednesday.
Monroe County schools and College of the Florida Keys and local government offices will remain closed on Wednesday because of the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Florida Keys.
No emergency hurricane evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Tuesday, but local government officials also decided to open Key West High School as a shelter to the general population starting at noon on Tuesday. They decided to open the shelter yesterday for people living or staying in trailers, RVs or live-aboard boats.
The entire Florida Keys remain under a tropical storm warning from the National Hurricane Center. A "beast of a thunderstorm" did pass across the Seven-Mile Bridge shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday, which may have been a "violent waterspout," said Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the Key West office of the National Weather Service.
Keys Energy Services did restore power to an area of Sugarloaf and Cudjoe keys this morning, after it was lost there for about 90 minutes, said KEYS CEO Lynne Tejeda. The Florida Keys Electric Coop did not report any outages in the Upper Keys.
The Monroe County School District cancelled classes on Wednesday and all local governments chose to keep their offices closed after Rizzo discussed the potential for coastal flooding during an early morning meeting with Keys governmental and emergency officials.
The College’s Key West Campus and Centers are closed Tuesday and Wednesday During this time, all classes are cancelled and offices at the Key West Campus and Middle Keys and Upper Keys Centers will be closed to the public. Only Lagoon Landing residents and authorized College personnel, with proper ID, will be permitted on the Key West Campus during this time, according to CFK officials.
Rizzo expected tropical storm conditions to start arriving in the Lower Keys on Tuesday afternoon and in the evening for the Middle Keys, he told local officials during Tuesday morning's briefing. Forecasters are not predicting any rapid intensification of the storm, Rizzo said. Squalls could bring the possibility of a tornado, and the rain and storm surge could cause flooding that could make some streets impassible for vehicles, Rizzo said.
The Florida Keys are experiencing severe king tides currently. Some low-lying coastal areas of the Lower Keys and possibly the Middle Keys could experience 3 feet of storm surge above the normal high tide because of the storm and the accompanying 4 to 6 inches of rain and 20-30 mph winds, according to Rizzo.
As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian was over the western end of Cuba, about to enter into the Florida Straits. Its predicted path has it passing more than 70 miles west of Loggerhead Key in the Dry Tortugas. Hurricane Ian was traveling north at 12 mph, packing 125 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.