The search committee for the new Key West city manager begins evaluating nine different candidates on Monday, Dec. 19, at City Hall.
The city’s consulting firm, Mercer Group Florida, identified the nine top candidates to replace Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin.
They were neither ranked nor recommended, but members of the search committee will begin seeking the new top boss at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
“I think the most important thing to us as the search committee is to establish a timeline and move forward with a hire,” said committee chairman Sam Holland.
“We want to make sure this process doesn’t get bogged down.”
The nine-member field of candidates comes from a variety of sources and locations.
Several have military credentials, including candidates James Brownlee, David Burke and Don King, Jr. Others are already city-level administrators, such as Pinellas Park (Florida) Assistant City Manager and Howell Township (New Jersey) City Manager Brian Geoghegan.
Local candidates include Abraham Conn, husband of Monroe County School Board member Mindy Conn.
One name familiar in the city is Thaddeus Cohen, former city planning director. His term ended in controversy, but is expected to be an insider by several commission members.