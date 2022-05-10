Another sperm whale has beached itself and died in Florida Keys waters, the second recorded death in the past week.
On Tuesday, May 10, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers forwarded a call about an adult sperm whale grounded north of Mud Key at 10 a.m., according to Art Cooper, who oversees the Key Largo-based Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder (DPMMR) organization, a federally licensed group of volunteers that specialize in marine mammal responses.
DPMMR was notified and a team deployed immediately for Key West. Due to the 40-foot animal being on the endangered species list, FWC became the lead agency, Cooper said.
"DPMMR is providing support logistics for the response," Cooper said Tuesday. "The whale organically passed at 2:30 pm this afternoon. FWC and DPMMR will necropsy and collect samples."
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries Service has yet to determine the sex of the whale because the agency was still working on logistics for necropsy, NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman Allison Garrett said Tuesday evening.
Last week, a juvenile sperm whale that was separated from his mother died off the Upper Keys after making it to shore.
The whale was spotted swimming alone off Key Largo on Wednesday, May 4. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were notified and were tracking the marine mammal. DPMMR were notified and quickly responded to the young whale in distress, Cooper said.
The whale was in the shallows and heading toward shore when the volunteers started tracking it. The whale attracted the interest of two tiger sharks, Cooper said. By law, the volunteers can’t handle a marine mammal until it makes it to shore, Cooper said.
The young whale had an injury to its head and its swimming was “labored,” Cooper said.
The whale “organically expired” shortly after reaching shore, Cooper said.
DPMMR performed a necropsy on the whale and sent the samples from the procedure to a NOAA Fisheries lab in the Miami area the next day, Cooper said.