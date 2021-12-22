Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay is defending the actions of two deputies who were arrested last week for brawling with Navy sailors, and the sheriff is calling for the charges against the officers to be dropped.
Ramsay is removing the two deputies from their current status of being on unpaid leave, and they will be placed back on patrol effective Friday, the sheriff said Wednesday.
Two off-duty deputies were arrested by Key West Police early Saturday morning following a fight with U.S. Navy sailors on Duval Street that resulted in one sailor being punched in the face and airlifted to a Miami hospital.
Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, were both charged with disorderly conduct. Pike faces an additional charge of battery.
The three sailors — who are with a Virginia-based squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West — were also charged with disorderly conduct.
Sheriff Ramsay told The Key West Citizen that after reviewing a cellphone video of the fight and reviewing the statements of a handful of witnesses that Curry was not involved in the fight and Pike was the victim. The cellphone video was also sent to a Tampa news station, which aired the footage.
"He (Pike) had the right to defend himself," Ramsay said.
One of the three sailors was also not involved and should not been charged, Ramsay said.
While Ramsay argued the two deputies should not be charged criminally, they are still the subject of an internal affairs investigation to determine if they violated any code of conduct, the sheriff said.
The sheriff met with deputies on Wednesday and told them they will be back on patrol effective Friday, Ramsay said.
A complete of version of this story will be available in the Friday Dec. 24 print and digital edition of The Key West Citizen.