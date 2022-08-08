fdot road safety

Monroe County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will conduct high visibility enforcement details during the period that began Thursday, Aug. 4, through May 12, 2023 at high pedestrian and bicycle crash locations in Key Largo, Marathon and Stock Island.