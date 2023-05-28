shuttle fire

A shuttle bus is shown engulfed in flames Saturday at the Marriott Beachside.

 Photo by Key West Police on Facebook

Firefighters from the Key West Fire Department responded to a call regarding a shuttle bus on fire at Marriott Beachside, at 3814 N. Roosevelt Blvd., on Saturday, May 27.

The first responders arrived on the scene at approximately 4 p.m. to find the shuttle fully engulfed in flames in front of Tavern N Town on the front side of the Marriott property.

ted.lund@keysnews.com