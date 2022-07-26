A snorkeler was found dead off Key Haven on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

On July 25, while checking two vessels during lobster sport season water patrol near Stock Island, on the gulf side of Key Haven, an FWC officer was advised a snorkeler had not yet surfaced. Search efforts were immediately initiated, and additional FWC units, an FWC aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft were brought into the area to assist. After several hours, the FWC and Monroe County dive teams were activated, and they recovered the body of the individual, a 27-year old male from Port Orange, on Florida's northeast coast. Preliminary information indicates head trauma from a possible vessel strike, according to reports. The FWC said the boating accident investigation is active and ongoing.