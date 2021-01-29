On Friday, the state announced the launch of a pre-registration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 65 and older and frontline health care workers. Individuals can pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting http://myvaccine.fl.gov.
The website will allow individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be contacted when appointments are available at state sites. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.
Vaccines supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties.
Additionally, as part of the statewide registration system, each county has a a designated phone number that individuals can call and pre-register if they do not have internet access. In Monroe County, the number is 866-201-7069; for TTY 833-990-2908.
The complete list of counties can be found at https://www.floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/FL-VACCINE-HOTLINES_updated-0124.pdf