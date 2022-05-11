With flamboyant pink feathers and a lot of moxie sits an 18-year-old roseate spoonbill on its nest in Florida Bay. Ornithologists rediscovered the bird as part of Audubon Florida’s ongoing 32-year study of the spoonbill, an indicator species for bay health and Everglades restoration and climate change impacts.
It is the oldest tagged spoonbill ever found, according to the researchers.
Jerry Lorenz, director of research for Audubon Florida, started working for the conservation and research group in 1990. He is the one who originally banded the bird with a now tarnished bracelet engraved with the number 78 on it.
“We know this because of the bands that we used,” Lorenz said. “He was one of the first birds we banded. In 2003, we were testing our ability. We only banded eight spoonbills that year. We really started banding spoonbills on Dec. 30, 2004, and we did that for five years until 2009. We intensely banded almost 3,000 spoonbill chicks in five years.”
Lorenz referred to No. 78 as “he” but isn’t sure if the old bird is male or female. Roseate spoonbills are monomorphic, meaning both sexes are identical in size and appearance. DNA testing for birds in 2004 was cost prohibitive, he said.
It was conservation photographer Mac Stone on assignment with Audubon who captured images of the old bird.
“Mac Stone is helping us with our camera trap study. As part of this study, he puts out his sophisticated, high-end cameras on our nests. If he hadn’t put out his $4,000 camera on this nest, we wouldn’t have gotten this information,” Lorenz said.
“Those bands are barely legible. The paint had come off them. I wish those bands held up better. We have now switched to PVC bands that are better. Since 2009 we use red ones. They become a little orange, but we can still read them plain as day.”
Stone’s camera captured thousands of nest photos that he and Lorenz scoured through for more information.
“I have photographed banded spoonbills in Florida Bay for over a decade trying to trace the origins of corroded letters and numbers for Audubon,” Stone said. “When I downloaded the card from my camera and noticed that a banded bird came to the nest to feed its chicks, I knew I had something special. I carefully combed over 1,500 images and found only two moments where light and shadow hit the band just right. It was a reminder how powerful science and art can be when pursued together.”
Prior to rediscovering the bird, who in human years would be old enough to vote, the oldest bird Lorenz tracked in the wild was 16 years and 10 months and was rediscovered by trackers in 2006.
“That bird was banded by George, the guy that hired me in 1990. He only banded like 25-30 chicks from 1987-91. That was just nuts. We captured it on the exact same key that George had banded it when it was nesting and we only had to catch 10 birds,” Lorenz said.
“Hopefully, he [No. 78] is still on that nest. We know that he’s still reproductively active. It’s been probably trying to reproduce for the last 15 years on Florida Bay. The things that the bird has been through, seagrass die offs, sea-level rise, hurricanes, climate change just shows that these birds are tenacious. They want to survive. They want to persist in what are not great conditions in Florida Bay. They’re doing great every place else.”
The old bird returns to the “smack dab middle” of the bay to nest, according to Lorenz.
Kelly Cox, director of Everglades policy for Audubon Florida, said the bird’s longevity may speak to the positive impacts of Everglades restoration, including increased freshwater to Florida Bay.
“This spoonbill tells us that despite the hardships, nature is resilient and when we give her a chance, she can bounce back,” Cox said.
Audubon Florida’s Everglades Science Center on Plantation Key conducts weekly surveys of spoonbill colonies in Florida Bay to get nesting and general population data.