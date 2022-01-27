Everglades restoration advocates face a new concern — and it’s a custody battle — as the U.S. Army Corps puts the final touches on the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, a playbook for releasing lake water that is to take effect at end of the year.
“We’re concerned about the eleventh-hour request from the South Florida Water Management District and the State of Florida to control flows from Lake Okeechobee when the lake is 1.5 feet above the Water Shortage Management Band,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. “The state is far more susceptible to political pressure to over-deliver for agricultural water supply, at the expense of public health and the environment.”
The water shortage management band, under LORS-08, the current schedule, includes lake levels below 10.5 feet in advance of the wet season and levels below 13 feet at the start of the dry season.
“In South Florida, the District has legal obligations to address minimum flows and levels in various waterbodies like the Caloosahatchee Estuary, Lake Okeechobee, the Everglades and Florida Bay. We have obligations to develop water supplies and allocate water to businesses and communities in South Florida,” said SFWMD’s John Mitnik who serves as the Assistant Executive Director and Chief District Engineer during the LOSOM meeting held earlier this month.
“We ask that LOSOM clearly recognize these obligations and rely on District recommendations for water deliveries when federal project purposes are met. This becomes particularly important as the lake level nears the water shortage management band. We’d like the Corps to consider explicit reliance on the District to guide operational decisions when Lake stages are at or below 1.5 feet above the Water Shortage Management Band. This is where District responsibilities become critical and federal project purposes are clearly attained. To be clear, we are not asking for another operational zone.”
This request has being referred to by conservationists as a “bait and switch” in a letter from the Friends of the Everglades, Calusa Waterkeeper, Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, Florida Oceanographic Society, and Conservancy of Southwest Florida to U.S. Army Corps Jacksonville District Commander James Booth last week.
“This 1.5-foot ‘buffer’ would, for all intents and purposes, create a new operational zone. That, in turn, would almost certainly result in more water being held in the lake than is necessary, which in turn could contribute to higher, ecologically damaging lake levels — and a greater chance of destructive, algae-laden discharges to the northern estuaries,” the letter says.
“We are unaware of any scientific bases for this eleventh-hour request from the South Florida Water Management District made at the Jan. 12, 2022, LOSOM PDT meeting.”
In a moderate drought and in control of levels below the water shortage management band, the SFWMD may restrict lawn watering, vehicle washing and more.
In years past, water managers have kept water levels well above this band in order to provide “insurance” to water users, Samples said.
“The problem is, keeping extra water in the lake, means that when the summer rains come, the lake fills up faster, which can lead to damaging high-water levels in the lake, and toxic discharges to the estuaries and Lake Worth Lagoon,” she said.
Samples is hopeful that the SFWMD and its recently reappointed district commissioners will keep the environment as its priority.
While conservationists and biologists alike agree LOSOM is a vast improvement over the current LORS-08 guidebook, which critics say has spawned toxic algal blooms, some say it may not send enough water south into the Everglades and that the lake itself doesn’t benefit enough.
The lake’s “recovery mode” has caused some concern.
“In the recovery mode, not only is it too high for too long, it’s not low long enough,” said Newton Cook, who spoke on behalf of the United Waterfowlers of Florida.
“It’s been five years since [Hurricane] Irma, we still don’t have more than 15% of vegetation. The lake has not recovered from Irma and yet, we are getting ready to put in a program that is going to make it worse.”
Samples has been urging lake managers to send Lake Okeechobee water south to the Stormwater Treatment Areas in every subzone and to Everglades National Park.
The more Lake Okeechobee water sent south during the dry season, the less chance of high salinity peaks in Florida Bay and less water to be dumped into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries during the wet season, which has bloomed algae in the past.