Hope has faded for some environmentalists following last week’s presentation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ near final version of the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, or LOSOM Iteration 3, an operating plan that will guide when and where fresh water moves throughout South Florida for the next decade.
Others, however, note that the Everglades should still benefit.
It was nutrient-loaded Lake Okeechobee water releases in 2016 that spiked harmful algal blooms in St. Lucie River and its estuary on the east coast and Caloosahatchee River and its estuary on the west coast of Florida.
The blooms prompted a revamp of the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule, which is the current water release plan.
LOSOM is a two-year effort by the Army Corps, which began with scientists analyzing more the 240,000 model runs testing different scenarios to meet different needs of stakeholders.
In August, the Army Corps announced it set LOSOM’s framework on “Alternative CC,” which conservationists hung their hopes on. Alternative CC showed a 62% reduction in freshwater discharges to the St. Lucie estuary, which means more water can be filtered south to the Everglades and Florida Bay, where it is most needed.
Recently, the Army Corps announced it had whittled the models down to eight plans, which drew a mixed bag of emotions, particularly from southwest Florida.
“When the Army Corps selected CC for optimization, it had some good things and bad things. One of the bad things is that it wasn’t balanced for regulatory releases. It favored St. Lucie and overlooked the Caloosahatchee,” said Steve Davis, chief science officer of the Everglades Foundation. “The CC plans showed that it would have pushed just as much water to the Caloosahatchee and cut back 60% to the St. Lucie.
“We need equitable discharges to both coasts and to send more water south to the Everglades, particularly in the dry season. We are optimistic. What we are seeing so far is that we’ve gotten them to reduce about 40% of discharges in the end. It looks like there will be about 200,000 acre feet flowing south to the Everglades and Florida Bay during the dry season, which looks good.”
This is just an operational plan for the lake and doesn’t represent Everglades restoration in its entirety, Davis emphasized.
“It’s aligned more with goals and objectives for restoration and modern-day clean water,” Davis said. “Much more than past plans. Under the current schedule, we’ve seen disastrous effects.”
LOSOM will allow higher lake levels, which also helps reduce the number of discharges.
“It’s not a huge amount of time the levels will be above 17 feet. Maybe 1% to 1.5% more than at present, which buys time and a little bit of capacity for the coasts,” Davis said.
The Army Corps is expected to release more specifics on the plan at a later date.
“We’d like to know more about conservation modes and how it’s modified. They will manage the lake based on weather conditions,” Davis said. “The other question we have is about lake recovery. When the lake gets too high for too long, how will they manage the lake differently the subsequent year?”
Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades and Hold the Line, is more critical of LOSOM Iteration 3.
“Friends of the Everglades is concerned that the Army Corps has guaranteed water supply advocates, particularly sugarcane farmers south of Lake Okeechobee, a more favorable starting place for LOSOM. We can do better,” she said. “We can alleviate harm to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries and send more water south to the Everglades while meeting, or coming close to meeting, the Corps’ other LOSOM objectives.
“We encourage the Army Corps to do so by choosing a plan that comes closer to maintaining CC-level performance for the St. Lucie Estuary, while reducing harm to the Caloosahatchee. We also call on the Army Corps to eliminate the proposed sub-zones in Zone D that would hold water in Lake Okeechobee for ‘conservation’ of water supply. That’s unnecessary, and it stands to harm the estuaries, Everglades and Florida Bay.”
South Florida cannot afford to live any longer with the current plan, she added. But some stakeholders have requested more time.
“We’ve been sympathetic to the west coast, but holding more water in the lake helps nothing in the positive. St. Lucie has once again been picked on to dump water on,” speaker Charles Grande said.
In recent remarks, Col. James L. Booth, Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District commander, tamped down expectations.
“While we are going to be able to do great things with LOSOM, we aren’t going to be able to do everything everyone wants,” he said.
Meanwhile, Florida Keys environmentalists fear heading into the dry season with a rain deficit.
“We continue to ask the Corps to send as much water south as possible as they finalize Iteration 3 for LOSOM,” said Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever.
“As we approach a drier-than-average dry season with pervasive marine salinities baywide, the more water that can be sent south through lake operations will help support Florida Bay until we have the additional infrastructure and storage online. This process has truly underscored the need to fully fund and expedite restoration projects, particularly the EAA reservoir,” which will store additional lake water.
Time for feedback is running out. In December, the final LOSOM will be unveiled. From December through April, the plan’s draft Environmental Impact Statement will be reviewed.