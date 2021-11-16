The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has briefly hit the pause button on issuing a final announcement on its Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, the playbook that will guide when and where water is released from the lake for the next decade.
In a third meeting in the span of two weeks, held late last week, the Army Corps said the LOSOM announcement will now be made Tuesday, Nov. 16.
“We appreciate your continued engagement in this process,” said Eva B. Vélez, P.E., strategic program manager for the Army Corps’ Programs and Project Management Division.
“The (Project Delivery Team) is setting new levels of engagement on any (Army Corps) Jacksonville District project. After last week’s incredible feedback, we realize we would need more time to review everything you were sending us before we made the announcement today on our final optimization lake model run,” she said.
“We realize this is a quick-moving process, and some of you may not have your final feedback ready by today. It’s a lot of complex data, and we appreciate you sticking with us through this analysis.”
The process, which some environmentalists say has been too expedited, is to have LOSOM completed and in line with the completion of the Herbert Hoover Dive Rehabilitation Project, which is scheduled to be complete in December 2022.
When lake levels are too high, the Army Corps releases water into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers, which can spawn toxic algae blooms in their respective estuaries on the east and west coasts of Florida.
“As Col. (James L.) Booth said to all of us last week. A lake schedule won’t get us everything we want, but LOSOM will be a major improvement,” Vélez said, referring to the district’s commander. “We need certain infrastructure for many of our long-term ecosystem restoration goals.”
Iteration 3 of LOSOM, which narrowed more than 240,000 model test runs of lake releases down to eight, drew criticism from stakeholders who said the proposed releases favored the St. Lucie River and overlooked the Caloosahatchee.
Concerns about Army Corps’ lake recovery mode were also aired. Stakeholders are calling on the Army Corps to address how many times the lake will be over 17 feet, rather than a percentage of the time, and how that will affect overall lake health.
PDT team member Tim Breen, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a supervisory biologist with Everglades restoration projects, also called for a more balanced LOSOM.
“During Iteration 2, the planning process, there were six alternatives that were evaluated and considered as a selection for the foundational preferred alternative ... which proved worse in performance than the 2025 no action alternative. The ‘Alternative CC’ was a good compromise and a good starting point. All stakeholders understood that we would have to give a little to take a little to come up with a balanced plan,” Breen said.
“However, the criteria used in the selected plans were not balanced. All Iteration 3 goals as outlined by the Corps have not been met. We’re concerned about the potential negative effects on the ecological health of the lake.”
Army Corps officials cited the need for more time to evaluate input on data, including what will determine when, where and how much lake water is released.
Speakers urged the Army Corps to proceed cautiously.
“We cannot treat Lake Okeechobee as a holding pen for water, and thus killing it because it’s a natural lake. It’s what our communities surrounding it depend on. It’s the only thing we have. We don’t have beaches. We don’t have shopping malls. … We have this lake. If we hold this lake over 20% of the time over 16 feet, or even higher, we are going to lose all submerged vegetation,” Scott Martin said.
The release of the draft EIS for public comment is scheduled for April 2022, the release of a final EIS by August of 2022, and a Record of Decision in December of 2022, so that LOSOM is ready to implement as soon as the Herbert Hoover Dike Rehabilitation is complete at the end of 2022.