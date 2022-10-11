The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has appointed entomologist and ecologist Matthew Thomas as director of the new Invasion Science Research Institute.
Thomas will establish the framework for ISRI, which will bring together more than 120 UF/IFAS scientists from more than 20 departments currently dedicated to the detection, diversion, tracking and control of nonnative and invasive wildlife and plant species. This interdisciplinary group of scientists makes up the Invasion Science Research Initiative.
“There’s no richer environment than Florida for an invasion scientist, so our state and university have long attracted top experts in the field,” said J. Scott Angle, UF’s senior vice president for agriculture and natural resources and head of UF/IFAS. “Under the leadership of Dr. Thomas, I expect the institute will channel this expertise even more effectively in defending our public health, agriculture and economy.”
The institute will support the development and implementation of research to address key challenges in the prevention and control of invasive species that impact natural, agricultural and urban environments.
Thomas comes to Florida from the United Kingdom, where he most recently served as director of the York Environmental Sustainability Institute and professor at the University of York. Prior to this, Thomas spent 12 years as a professor at Penn State University where he was the founding director of The Ecology Institute, a cross-college institute under the auspices of the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences and the Penn State Institutes of Energy and the Environment.
He was also affiliated with the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State. In his earlier career he served as senior principal research scientist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, an Australian government agency responsible for scientific research, and was a faculty member at Imperial College London.
Among priorities for ISRI, Thomas hopes to foster research on biotechnology, biosensors, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and citizen science to better understand and manage invasive species.
“Florida is ‘ground zero’ for invasions. It has the highest concentration of invasive species in the United States, despite spending $100 million per year by the state and $265 million per year by the agriculture and forestry sectors, to control invasive plants alone,” Thomas said. “Yet this ongoing challenge also creates a unique opportunity to utilize Florida as a living laboratory and transform invasion science research, teaching and outreach.”
He plans to increase the range of external partners and coordinate public-private partnerships across the nation.
Thomas has conducted research around the world and has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed articles exploring the ecology and evolution of pests and diseases. The common theme running through his diverse research is to better understand the impacts of global drivers of change such as invasive species, agricultural intensification and climate change, and ultimately improve the efficacy and sustainability of pest and disease management.
Thomas is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, fellow of the Entomological Society of America and fellow of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.
He earned a doctorate degree in ecological entomology from the University of Southampton and The Game Conservancy Trust, and earned a joint bachelors in zoology and environmental studies from University College Cardiff in the U.K.