The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has appointed entomologist and ecologist Matthew Thomas as director of the new Invasion Science Research Institute.

Thomas will establish the framework for ISRI, which will bring together more than 120 UF/IFAS scientists from more than 20 departments currently dedicated to the detection, diversion, tracking and control of nonnative and invasive wildlife and plant species. This interdisciplinary group of scientists makes up the Invasion Science Research Initiative.