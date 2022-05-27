The Miami-Dade County Commission last week postponed a final decision on moving the Urban Development Boundary to allow for a 793-acre South Dade Logistics and Technology District, a mix of 9.3 million square feet of warehousing, related light industrial uses, restaurants, banks, convenient stores and 150 hotel rooms.
After a split vote of 6-6 of the normally 13-member board, the applicant, Aligned Real Estate Holdings, asked to continue its request until the next board meeting on June 1 to meet Commissioner Keon Hardemon’s request to increase the natural vegetation buffer between the property line and the next nearest residential community to 250 feet.
A supermajority vote of at least nine commissioners is required for approval.
Miami-Dade staff recommended denial of the applicant’s request to amend the 2030 Comprehensive Development Master Plan, the 2040 Land Use Plan map and other associated amendments during the massive project’s second reading.
Monroe County, Key West, Islamorada, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce have all formally opposed the project due to concerns over environmental and evacuation impacts. Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle LaCava too opposed the project.
“I am proud that Monroe County and other Keys municipalities have come out strongly against this project, and I hope that my colleagues in Miami-Dade will take into consideration not just the neighboring local governments but also the state agencies and their own staff who have raised concerns about the environmental impact,” said Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein.
“Hopefully, on June 1st they will take this issue up for a final time and vote to reject the proposal. Development in South Dade should be strategic and not piecemeal, and moving the UDB to approve a project with no plans for what will occur on more than half of the land just isn’t the right thing to do.”
Islamorada Councilman Mark Gregg is concerned with how the project, if approved, would affect the Keys.
“Nestled between Biscayne Bay and the Everglades National Park, this project that would convert an 800-acre parcel of productive farmland into an industrial complex is a terrible blow to our environment and our economy. South Miami-Dade workers who now commute to good jobs in the Keys will take jobs closer to home leaving many Keys businesses without anyone to hire. The quality of life for everyone will decline.”
The South Florida Water Management District too has its concerns over the development’s projected 231,000 gallons per day consumption.
“The proposed amendment has not demonstrated that there will be adequate and available water supplies to serve the proposed amendment area, when they will be available, and it is not clear how future water needs are being planned for or how they will be implemented. The following issues should be addressed before it can be demonstrated that there will be adequate and available water supplies,” the agency wrote in its initial review.
Aligned Real Estate Holdings attorney Jeff Bercow said he has 675 letters and emails in support of the development. Minus the roads and corridors, the project will only span 650 acres, he said.
The project aims to reverse long commutes from South Dade and reinvigorate job growth that has otherwise stagnated following Hurricane Andrew in 1992, he said.
Further, the project will improve C-102 canal water and Biscayne Bay quality and quantity by recharging the Biscayne Aquifer with treated runoff water rather than agricultural runoff, he said.
“There is no existing drainage on the property today. When it rains, the polluted water is discharged straight to the C-102 canal and into Biscayne Bay. We are elevating the entire site to an average of 8 feet to mitigate sea-level rise,” Bercow said.
There are no physical components of the development that will interfere with the future Biscayne Bay Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning now he said.
Commission Vice Chair Oliver G. Gilbert was left with a lot of questions. “We are making the sausage on the dais,” he said.
Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins spoke against the project. In contrast, Commissioner Rebeca Sosa made an impassioned endorsement for the district, in that the technology district would use less water than the area being used for agriculture.
“The project being raised and connected to the public sewer is a win. It’s a plus for the area, it’s going to create less traffic and congestion. Traffic is going to improve. What we are doing is opening the highway to allow things to happen. The residents can work close to home. The Everglades restoration doesn’t have anything to do with us. Today, it’s not included in the map. The federal government has been working on this for 22 years. How many years have we had the promise of delivery? The profit is for the people in the area,” she said.
Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee agreed.
“At some point we have to see that holding the line isn’t permanent. There are about 6,000 jobs in the pipeline. We have held the line for 40 years. The great folk of South Dade are kept from crossing the line of prosperity. ... The south has asked for a Metrorail, we got a bus. I will be the flag bearer to make sure that South Dade will no longer be the laughing stock of Dade. I am in full support of it. Has South Dade gotten its fair share of resources? We are going to cross this line today.”