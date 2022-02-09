Data from a three-year, 200-mile-wide study reveals that bonefish, Florida Bay’s iconic “gray ghosts,” are heavily medicated on a slurry of pharmaceuticals seeping from sewer systems not designed to break down drugs.
There were 58 different pharmaceuticals found in 93 bonefish sampled from Key Biscayne to the Marquesas Keys. Scientists found an average of seven pharmaceuticals per fish, while one specimen had 17 different drugs detected.
The most commonly found pharmaceuticals were heart and blood pressure medications, antidepressants, prostate medication, antibiotics, pain relievers, antihistamines, antidepressants, antifungal medications, hormones and opioids. Pharmaceuticals are the new micro-pollutant threatening Florida Bay. Though other species were not tested, the researchers say these drugs are likely in other fish as well.
Bonefish is a $9 billion recreational saltwater fishery in Florida and supports 88,500 jobs, according to the study, which was commissioned by the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust and conducted by Florida International University’s Coastal Fisheries Research Lab.
“Conventional wastewater treatments do not remove pharmaceuticals. That’s true for most of the world. We have a lack of treatment to remove pharmaceuticals, which ultimately reaches coastal waters,” said Jennifer Rehage, a bonefish researcher and coastal ecologist with Florida International University. “In Florida, one-third of homes are septic systems with about two-thirds connected to sewer systems, and there is no regulation on pharmaceutical disposal. We are finding that these pharmaceuticals impact all aspects of the fish’s life. Everything is affected from feeding activity, habitat use, migration, survival and reproduction.”
Dosed bonefish demonstrate riskier behaviors, migrate faster and eat differently.
Perhaps more astonishing is that tissue sampling revealed that 56% of the fish were one-third above the therapeutic drug level, or what would be prescribed to a human patient by a doctor. This poses a threat to the fish and affects their biology, Rehage said.
“An average of seven drugs were found in the bonefish from urbanized to remote areas, like 60 miles away from Key West,” she said. “The Upper Keys had the lowest incidents. This isn’t just a bonefish problem. This isn’t just a Florida Keys or Miami-Dade problem. The pharmaceuticals were found in crabs, shrimp and lobster, the prey that these fish and wading birds rely on.”
Data shows that the pharmaceuticals endure in South Florida’s tepid waters.
“We find them in surprising places,” Rehage said. “We sampled far away not expecting to find it west of Key West.”
Rehage said the researchers expected to find higher levels in Biscayne Bay, but pharmaceuticals were found everywhere, with a slightly higher concentration in the Lower Keys. The bonefish were paneled for pharmaceuticals, not illicit drugs, which likely are present too, she said.
The Upper Keys had 40% of the bonefish tested exceeding safety therapeutic levels. Key West had at least 60% of the fish exceeding therapeutic levels. In the Lower Keys, 62% of the bonefish sampled exceeded therapeutic levels as did 61% in Biscayne Bay.
“A small volume of excretion can go far,” she said. “This is a widespread problem. My initial hypotheses is one, the drugs are being carried by the currents from Hawks Channel or carried by a gyre; two, there’s connectivity to ground water that resurfaces; three, it could be that our fish are more mobile than we think; or four, they may be affected by local sources like boats and people visiting the area.”
BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie provided a brief overview of the study results to legislators in Tallahassee last week.
“We’re concerned about this for a variety of reasons,” he said.
Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls said the state will continue its commitment to improving water quality for the benefit of coastal communities, fish and wildlife.
“The opioid crisis gives this another layer of complexity,” Sprowls said. “Science will guide policy. It’s going to be a continuing effort.”
The study will continue with funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a really impressive commitment by both the governor and the Legislature to improve water quality in Florida with historic funding levels and policy changes to address wastewater, septic and stormwater,” said BTT Vice President for Conservation and Public Policy Kellie Ralston. “The results of our pharmaceutical study not only underscore the importance of continuing and accelerating those efforts, but also the need to look for innovative next steps and technologies that can specifically address pharmaceuticals. BTT will continue to work with our state and federal partners on the best path forward.”
The average American consumes 18 prescriptions per year. There are more than 4 billion scripts written per year in the U.S., with Florida ranking third among states. Most sewage treatment systems are not outfitted with the technology to strip medication from effluent. Reverse osmosis and nano-filtration are two effective treatments that Rehage’s colleagues in Sweden have been researching for more than a decade.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection advises these guidelines instead of flushing medications: Keep in the original container; mark out your name and prescription number for safety. For pills: add water or soda to start dissolving them. For liquids: add something inedible like cat litter or dirt. Close the lid and secure with duct or packing tape. Place the bottle inside an opaque container like a detergent container and tape that container closed.
Hide the container in the trash. Do not put it in the recycle bin.