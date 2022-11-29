The Everglades Coalition will convene its 38th annual conference Jan. 26-28 in Fort Lauderdale with the theme “A Watershed Moment for America’s Everglades.” The conference includes in-person and virtual options.

The three-day event features speakers on a variety of topics relevant to the restoration of the Everglades. Attendees include scientists, educators, contractors, conservationists, the media, students and concerned citizens, as well as decision-makers and representatives from federal, state, local and tribal governments. The Everglades Coalition’s annual conference is the largest forum for discussing Everglades restoration progress, challenges and opportunities.