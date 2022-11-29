The Everglades Coalition will convene its 38th annual conference Jan. 26-28 in Fort Lauderdale with the theme “A Watershed Moment for America’s Everglades.” The conference includes in-person and virtual options.
The three-day event features speakers on a variety of topics relevant to the restoration of the Everglades. Attendees include scientists, educators, contractors, conservationists, the media, students and concerned citizens, as well as decision-makers and representatives from federal, state, local and tribal governments. The Everglades Coalition’s annual conference is the largest forum for discussing Everglades restoration progress, challenges and opportunities.
“This conference is an opportunity to bring together diverse voices with each participant gaining a greater understanding of the issues impacting the Everglades and a renewed commitment for making progress in the year ahead,” said Mark Perry, co-chair of the Everglades Coalition and executive director of Florida Oceanographic Society.
Early registration is available until Dec. 9 and includes Early Bird, Single Day: $100 (save $20); Early Bird, Full Conference: $150 (save $40); Early Bird, Full Conference Plus All Meals: $370 (save $40); and Early Bird, Virtual Only: $100 (save $25). The event will be held at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs.
“Each year, we address both the tragedies and triumphs facing our land, water and wildlife throughout the Everglades,” said Kelly Cox, co-chair of the Everglades Coalition and Audubon Florida’s director of Everglades policy. “This event is the largest annual forum for discussing Everglades restoration and we look forward to another educational and engaging conference.”
Full conference sessions cover a range of critical topics, including protecting the remaining habitat and watershed of the Everglades, a status report on restoration progress, a look at the northern Everglades, Everglades restoration and wildlife corridors, climate change perils of Florida’s wildlife management plans, making of a watershed moment, protecting our waters and the communities they sustain, navigating current threats to federal protections and addressing the Everglades biodiversity crisis.
The Everglades Coalition is an alliance of nearly 60 local, state and national conservation and environmental organizations dedicated to full restoration of the greater Everglades ecosystem, from the Kissimmee chain of lakes into Lake Okeechobee and to the estuaries, through the River of Grass, out to Florida Bay and the Florida Keys.