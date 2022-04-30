State fishery managers will meet next week and discuss priorities and review new and ongoing marine fisheries programs and management issues for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts in July, and will lower bag limits and increase size limits for an important species of fish, cobia.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, May 3-4, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Gainesville. The meeting will be live-streamed at http://www.floridachannel.org.
A recent stock assessment of cobia indicated that overfishing is occurring in that fishery, and fishery management councils are required to act to immediately end overfishing, according to the FWC.
Both federal fishery management councils that have jurisdiction off Florida in federal waters recently modified size, bag and vessel limits for recreational and commercial cobia harvest to help end overfishing. FWC staff has recommended adopting consistent regulations in all state waters to match those pending approval by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce for adjacent federal waters.
The 2020 stock assessment determined that while the cobia stock is not overfished, it is undergoing overfishing, and as a result, a 33% reduction in current harvest is necessary. Recently, both federal fishery management councils jointly approved management changes to modify the size, bag and vessel limits for all harvesters in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida’s Atlantic coast.
A substantial portion of Florida’s cobia harvest occurs in state waters, and more conservative state regulations can help achieve the required harvest reduction necessary to end overfishing, FWC staff wrote in its report.
The proposed FWC rules would increase the minimum size limit from 33 inches to 36 inches fork length for all state waters, reduce the commercial bag limit from two to one fish per harvester per day for Atlantic state waters and reduce the recreational and commercial vessel limit from six to two fish per vessel per day for Atlantic state waters, according to FWC staff.
Also, on Wednesday, the FWC board will take up its Marine Fisheries Management Annual Workplan and staff will review marine fisheries programs and management issues identified by the FWC board, staff and stakeholders that the agency is anticipated to be actively worked on during the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The board will take up the priorities as Florida and the Caribbean are dealing with a major coral disease that has rapidly spread across Florida’s reef tract since 2014, and concerns of coral’s symbiotic partner, black spiny urchins, which are undergoing another Caribbean-wide die-off, and protecting the health of the Everglades and Florida Bay.
FWC Commissioner and Key West developer Robert Spottswood called protecting Florida’s reef a “top priority.”
“We made it a standing issue, and it regularly comes before us,” he said.
The Everglades and Florida Bay are also top priorities, he said. Spottswood also expects that the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s management plan overhaul, called the Restoration Blueprint, to be a priority that will require a lot of the FWC’s time, he said. The Sanctuary is overhauling its management plan for the first time since it was designated in 1990.