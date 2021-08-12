Some Everglades restoration advocates are applauding the “Alternative CC” plan chosen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to serve as a guide for when and where it releases water as the preliminary preferred alternative for the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual.
“The last two years, we’ve spent a lot of time on the front end to figure out the best way to manage the lake,” said Col. Andrew Kelly, commander and district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District.
The agency will take public input now until mid-October to finalize Alternative CC details for anyone interested in Lake Okeechobee management and how water releases impact South Florida.
The Alternative CC plan will be implemented in December 2022 after the Corps completes a couple million-dollar projects to improve the 143-mile Herbert Hoover Dike that prevents the lake from flooding surrounding areas.
“That’s when we will institute a plan to make the LOSOM better for the 730 square miles of lake for all the varied stakeholders’ interests,” Kelly said. “We want water to flow west to the Caloosahatchee, east to St. Lucie and south to the Everglades and Florida Bay.”
Alternative CC was a top contender of the six proposals brought forth by a Corps’ team that weighed thousands of public comments.
Alternative CC, when implemented, will take into account additional infrastructure to be completed by then including the Herbert Hoover Dike, Kissimmee River Restoration Project and the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan’s C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir and C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area.
While hailing Alternative CC, conservationists are calling for some tweaks.
“The Everglades Foundation is delighted with the Army Corps’ decision. Although this plan still needs to be optimized to deliver more water south to the Everglades during the dry season, Alternative CC is the ideal starting point to a more balanced and fair management of the public’s water,” said Steve Davis, chief science officer of the Everglades Foundation.
“The Everglades Foundation’s Science Team also concluded that CC is the best alternative from which to optimize and develop a balanced plan for operating Lake Okeechobee. The plan can be optimized to deliver meaningful and equitable reduction of harmful lake discharges to our estuaries. By removing Zone F and lowering Zone D, dry season flows to the Everglades can be further enhanced.
“Delivering water south, particularly during the dry season, is a proactive water management strategy to improve the estuaries, the Everglades, Florida Bay and the water supply for 5 million residents in South Florida.”
By mid-October, the Corps will complete the modeling of how it intends to improve the plan and that narrative will come forward.
“Florida Bay Forever partnered with non-governmental organizations and agencies across the greater Everglades to support this plan because it has greatest potential to bring much needed hydration and benefit to Florida Bay while reducing harmful discharges to the estuaries,” said Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever.
“This process has underscored the need to continue to expedite CERP projects and build the much needed infrastructure to store, clean, and convey even more freshwater to the Everglades and Florida Bay. We will continue to engage the Army Corps as they move through optimization and look forward to a truly equitable lake schedule for our Everglades.”
Alternative CC is expected to have a major impact on the region and reshape South Florida’s historical water sheet flows.
“When Lake Okeechobee levels drop during dry season, the environmental allocations of water are cut off and the “Beneficial Use Zone,” or Zone F, becomes a security blanket for farmers,” Davis said. “The Glades would receive more water during the dry season and during drier years if the Beneficial Use Zone was removed. With it in use, we tend to see periods of hyper-salinity in Florida Bay and wildfires in the marshlands.”
Conservationists argue that Lake Okeechobee is not a private water supply for the farming industry but rather a public water source.
“It’s having water in the Glades that keeps the aquifer recharged and it translates into refreshing the east and west coast to alleviate the algae,” Davis said. “When sending it south, it passes through a 70,000-acre stormwater treatment network to filter the water. That water coming out of the treatment areas then flows into the water conservation areas. In terms of Florida Bay and the Everglades, this is essential. There are some other tweaks on the higher level that they could do to minimize discharge to the east and west coasts, but fundamentally, this is what we would like to see.”
During an interview with Captains for Clean Water, Kelly said the Corps will present the initial “tweaks” to the plan in August and review what they are going to put into the next modeling.
“We’re looking at making the current plan even better. We are at the starting point of a plan. ... In December [2022], we want to switch to the LOSOM so we’re not stuck with the schedule we have,” he said.