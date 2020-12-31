Scientists and conservationists say fixing freshwater-starved Florida Bay involves relinking Lake Okeechobee to the Everglades. It’s the solution to regional watershed restoration. Awaiting that solution are the fishing guides whose livelihoods are tied to the bay.
The Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir is a major Everglades restoration project that gives Florida Bay advocates assurance of getting more fresh water south.
The reservoir plans include a water storage area on more than 10,000 acres south of Lake Okeechobee, where freshwater will be held for cleaning before being released south into the Everglades system.
Local conservation group Florida Bay Forever/Save Our Waters recently paired local fishing guides with elected officials who are tasked with seeking state and federal funds to that and other restoration projects during a tour of the Florida Bay.
It’s the piece that will work, according to Capt. Nathan Weinbaum, who volunteered to host the bay tour along a fog-filled Florida Bay earlier this month.
He, like the bay, has proven to be resilient. He’s had to change the way he guides backcountry fishing trips and adapt his business model in response to changes in the bay.
“You still have the same amount of people making their livelihood from the bay, and at the same time, the resources are dwindling,” he said. “Fishing is more than just making a living for me, though. It’s more about making an adventure and providing eye-opening experiences. I’m happy to skip a day of chartering to be able to help Florida Bay Forever. What’s great about organizations like this is they’re able to get people together behind issues like this.”
Although he typically has to travel farther from the Keys to find fish, Weinbaum said he has seen an improvement in the bay since the 2015 seagrass die-off.
“I know I’m a better fisherman because it’s twice as hard to find the fish as it’s ever been. I ran 70 miles today, round trip, and I didn’t used to have to go that far. It has gotten better since it got worse with the die-off. There’s less green water that we’ve had to fish around,” he said. “When I first started, it was going really well, then the seagrass die-off happened and I had to fill my boat with beer, cigars and bad jokes. Fishing was really tough and it went on for about two years.
“Chartering is a lot of work, and the Florida Bay is a fragile situation. Its decline would mean the collapse of the Keys’ civilization. The Florida Bay is what makes the Keys iconic and we need to preserve it as a resource. This is a fixable problem. We just need more fresh clean water from Lake Okeechobee in simple terms.”
Steve Friedman, president of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association who also serves the Florida Bay Forever board, said he too has adapted his charter business.
“I definitely have had to adapt,” Friedman said. “We are down 50% and we are usually the primary breadwinner in the household. If we don’t get more freshwater coming south and soon, we are without prospects for the future. That is going to make people rethink their whole situation, and not just guides.
“The guide industry is the backbone of the Keys,” he continued. “We bring the tourists who care about our local ecology. If the guides aren’t doing well, it’s a trickle-down effect to the rest of the Keys. If Florida Bay can’t support healthy seagrass beds, then there’s no fishery and we’ll all be hurting.”
During the last 20 years, the fishing charter business has been slugged by catastrophic natural disasters, economic downturns, man-made disasters and, recently, COVID-19.
The blows began with a hyperactive hurricane season in 2004 followed by the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009. In 2010, a brutal cold snap and massive fish kill preceded the BP oil spill. Then in 2015, a massive seagrass die-off altered the fishery, followed by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and now COVID-19, which reduced travel to the Keys and has been crippling to the industry.
Capt. Xavier Figueredo, an Islamorada fishing guide for more than 20 years and Florida Bay Forever member, also volunteered his charter boat for the tour.
The most obvious difference in Florida Bay from when he first began his charter business is the water clarity, he said. It’s murkier now.
“That’s because of the degradation of the seagrass beds. It’s the basis for the entire ecosystem back there [bay],” he said. “If we don’t have the fresh grass back there, there’s no little fish, there’s no bait and there’s definitely no big fish.”
Florida Bay, which is 850 square miles, is one of the largest contiguous seagrass beds in the world, according to Figueredo.
“The Florida Keys are unique in many ways, and the Florida Bay is certainly one of them. It’s the crown jewel of the Everglades. It’s one of the reasons it is a World Heritage site,” he said. “Starting a few weeks ago, the fishing on Florida Bay has been better than it has for a couple of years. Really, the last couple of weeks, it’s been fantastic. I’m just concerned that one of these times, it’s going to take a punch that it can’t come back from.”
Capt. Mark Johnson has been fishing in the Keys since the 1980s. He echoed Figueredo’s sentiments about water quality.
“We haven’t had seagrass grow since I was a kid. We have seen all kind of changes in the fisheries, it’s been almost cyclical. The only thing constant is that the quality of the water has not improved much over the years,” he said. “We fished very differently 20 years ago, but the clientele is also different. We need to promote the seagrass to grow back so we need more freshwater coming in. Then again, there are certain areas of the Everglades that have never been better for fishing, which has no correlation to the seagrass.”
A fishing guide business in the Keys is not much different than any other business in the country, he said. Some will thrive and some won’t survive for a multitude of reasons.
“Like any small business, you need to figure out how to survive through the rough times,” Johnson said. “There are more people coming to the Florida Keys now more than ever despite the craziness that’s going on in the world.”
The Florida Bay Forever tour, which left the dock under heavy fog, first wended through Horseshoe Key, known colloquially as “bird island,” as evidenced by the milky, nutrient-rich waters surrounding it. The little mangrove island is host to three native bird species, including brown pelicans, double-crested cormorants and magnificent frigate birds.
Weinbaum and Figueredo then guided elected officials across patches of barren seagrass like a mouth full of missing teeth before entering Rankin Basin, lush with seagrass meadows where schools of pilchards swirled and dolphins played.