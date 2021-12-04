The Florida Legislature passed four bills as part of the “Keep Florida Free” agenda, aimed at pushing back on vaccine mandates at large companies put forth by the Biden administration, in their recent special session called by the governor, who also used the busy week to announce his environmental priorities for the coming year.
Four sets of bills were introduced in both the Florida House and Senate for the special session held two weeks ago, and all cleared the largely Republican-controlled Legislature.
The first bill will grant five exceptions to employees as an alternative to getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees can choose to not get vaccinated for medical reasons as determined by a doctor or registered nurse, for a religious exemption, due to natural immunity, if they agree to periodic testing or if they agree to wear employer-provided personal protective equipment.
The other bills will remove the authority for the state surgeon general to implement vaccine mandates in an emergency, begin to withdraw Florida from federal occupational safety standards and create an exemption for religious and healthcare information in public records.
Both lawmakers representing the Keys in the two chambers expressed support for the bills prior to the special session. State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, told the Florida Keys Free Press that “I generally support people making the choice as to whether or not they get the vaccination.”
“I don’t think it should be imposed on any business. I just think that’s not American,” she added.
She also said withdrawing from OSHA and establishing a state jurisdiction on occupational safety would be OK with her as long as “we keep high standards.”
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, said he is also supportive of not mandating vaccines but that “obviously I personally still think the vaccine is the best route.”
Both voted to pass the vaccine mandate exemptions bill. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law last week.
There could still be some more hurdles left for the laws if they are challenged in the courts.
“I’m sure there will be legal challenges and I’m sure we will prevail,” state Rep. Spencer Roach, R-Fort Myers, said to WINK. Roach is a general supporter of most of the governor’s agenda.
During the special session, DeSantis traveled to Naples to announce a series of proposals for environmental restoration projects.
The governor, who campaigned heavily on projects to help the ailing Everglades ecosystem, is seeking to set aside $660 million for Everglades restoration, $175 million for water quality improvement, $40 million to restore Florida’s natural springs and $3 million to remove Burmese pythons, an invasive species that has caused devastation for native species once abundant in the Everglades.
In a separate package called the “Resilient Florida Program,” DeSantis is proposing $500 million be set aside for a grant program to help localities mitigate intensified storms and flooding, and $50 million for resilience planning and coral reef protection.
DeSantis’ office said this would bring the total four-year investment in Everglades restoration to $3 billion, surpassing his promised $2.5 billion goal.
Mooney said for the upcoming session he is “all in on the environment.” Asked about his environmental priorities, he said he is still pushing for money that would assist in the transition from septic tanks to a sewer system.
“Running a bill that would address the age, upgraded timeline, treatment levels, proximity to water supplies, lakes, open water springs, aquifers of all treatment facilities in the state. Then prioritize them for funding based on the information,” Mooney said.
Rodriguez could not be reached for her thoughts on environmental priorities for the upcoming legislative session.