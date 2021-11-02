The northern mockingbird may get the boot as Florida’s official state bird. Three bills have been filed for the legislative session beginning Jan. 11 to send the medium-sized songbird packing.
Last month, state Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed Senate Concurrent Resolution to rescind the mockingbird’s designation as the state bird, a title it has held for 94 years, since 1927.
Brandes told The Key West Citizen’s sister paper, the Florida Keys Free Press, he has nothing against the mockingbird, a species known for its intelligence and for mimicking the songs of other birds, but that it was a mediocre choice and one that’s not unique to Florida.
As it is, the mockingbird is also the state bird of four other states: Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
“In the 1920s Florida was largely rural and agriculture-based and the mockingbird was a selected. Now 100 years later, Florida’s population is largely coastal and I believe we should find a bird that better represents the state as it is today,” he said. “We have beautiful raptors and other sea birds that would be more appropriate to represent Florida’s rich coastal history and would better speak to the uniqueness of our great state.”
Other lawmakers have backed the mockingbird’s eviction.
State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, has filed SB 378, which would designate the Florida scrub-jay as the official state bird and specifies that the act supersedes the designation of the mockingbird as the state bird.
The Florida scrub-jay measures from 9 to 11 inches in length. It has blue wings, head and tail, gray back and underparts, and whitish forehead and neck. It is the only bird species native to Florida, the bill says.
SB 378 has been referred to the Florida Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.
State Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, has filed companion bill HB 207, which has been referred to the Florida House of Representatives’ Environment, Agriculture and Flooding Subcommittee.
Other state officials are weighing in.
Earlier this month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board reiterated its 2008 position that the osprey should be chosen as the new state bird. In 2008, the board’s position was followed by a year-long survey of Florida schoolchildren for their choice, which did not have the Florida scrub-jay as an option.
“We did a lot of work with this already,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said. “If we don’t mind dusting it off and endorsing it by resolution here.”
Florida Keys ornithologists also have beef with the mockingbird.
“With all the avian fauna that we have in the state, we chose the most common bird east of the Mississippi,” said Jerry Lorenz, state research director with Audubon Florida. “Of course, I would like to pick a roseate spoonbill but I think it would be cool to have a flamingo. We demonstrated recently that it is a native bird. I mean what else speaks of Florida?”
It’s a tough choice on the local front.
“At the Audubon Society, we love all birds and are all about promoting the conservation of all bird species,” Lorenz said.
Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Jordan Budnik took a minute before casting her vote.
“That’s a tough one. Something like a pelican would be appropriate, but I’m sure a scrub-jay or spoonbill is considered much more romantic. I would vote brown pelican. I think they’re amazing birds and we see them a lot. It’s the most common bird we receive in our hospital,” she said.