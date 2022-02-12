People have embarked on many crazy stunts over the years to raise awareness for environmental preservation in Florida, but few complete a fully self-sustained journey on a foot-powered board.
Justin Bright, a native of St. Petersburg who recently graduated from the University of Florida, is nearing the end of a journey via longboard from the Alabama border to Key West, all the while carrying a through hiker-style pack complete with a tent for him to sleep in. He’s only stayed in one actual campground so far. He’s mostly camped in the woods or found a couch here or there to crash on.
Long-distance hiking and biking have gained popularity in recent decades, but distance longboarding may be somewhat of a novel idea. Bright started skateboarding at age 13 and, at an age when he was too young to drive, began using it as a means to get around town. When he moved to Gainesville for college, he found a network of bike trails that made for good longboarding.
He recalls when he was about 14, a video was published of three people pioneering long-distance skateboarding by skating across Peru.
“They filmed themselves, this is pre-sponsors and vlogging and everything, it was just two Canadians and an American and they just went for it and I was just like, that is amazing,” Bright said. “I didn’t even know that was a thing, that you can push your skateboard really far. It’s the most simple human movement. From then on, I always dreamed of doing something like that.”
Bright has done some long rides before. He participated in an ultra-marathon of sorts in Miami in which he skated 129 miles in 24 hours and another 200-mile event in the summer, but nothing like pushing his way across one of the largest states in the U.S., and the island chain to its south.
“Nothing like this where it’s living out of a bag, it’s always been an event,” Bright said. “This is more of a self-sustained travel thing. It’s just as much of a human crossing some land as it is skating.”
CONNECTIONS MADE
Asked if he’s hit any snafus along the way, Bright said he broke his first board in Ocala. It wasn’t broken on the road, but in a parking lot where he was meeting a friend. He then used a board that he had lent a friend for the next week before a different friend could bring him the board he’s currently on, which is emblazoned with the name “Sven.”
The board’s namesake, Bright said, is the “most incredible traveler” he’s ever met: a dog who came along for two bike trips across the U.S., from Tallahassee to Los Angeles.
Bright met Sven when he was skating near the Green Swamp Wilderness, and met a man who told him he should visit an unsanctioned farm in the preserve. The man who runs the farm (Bright said he lives in a “tarp house”) had a number of animals, among them were goats, turkeys and a dog named Sven.
“He was a very intriguing guy. And it turns out he had biked across the U.S. twice, once as a 19-year-old, and he had biked across Florida several times, so he knew all the roads I was skating and had a similar kind of drive for seeing new (stuff). I ended up staying the night there, and that’s when the trip pivoted. You have to take those opportunities because when I’m done I’m not going to think about the extra 30 miles I did, I’m going to remember meeting Henry.”
The farm can only be accessed by a 15-mile bike ride but Bright’s friend took the ride into deep “panther country” to bring him a new board. Sven rode in a small trailer behind his owner’s bike across the country, and Bright was inspired by it enough to name his longboard after him.
Since then, Bright has not focused on taking the most efficient route to Key West, he’s focused on making connections such as the one with Henry and Sven while on his ride.
REASON FOR RIDE
The original purpose of the ride, though, was with fundraising in mind, and donating the money raised to Conserve Florida, a group that is looking to preserve Florida’s wilderness through purchasing, facilitating or accepting land donations. According to Conserve Florida, the state loses 100,000 acres of natural land to residential development per year.
Bright said Pinellas County is the most densely populated in the state and even in his young lifetime, he’s seen Florida’s natural habitat threatened.
“With my own eyes, just growing up, I would see the duality of how incredible wild Florida is and also how relentless the development is and has been,” Bright said. “But also, parents and grandparents a few short generations ago, they would tell stories about what Tampa Bay was like or what the Gulf Coast was like just a few decades ago and how much it’s changed.”
As a journalism major at UF, Bright said he came to see the more “intentional, sinister” side of the destruction of Florida while reporting on environmental issues.
“When I decided to skate across the state from Alabama to Key West, it was kind of impossible to ignore the comparison between me crossing the state safely on the roads as a person and comparing that to a black bear or a panther or an armadillo or a gopher tortoise,” Bright said.
He reached out to Conserve Florida, who was interested in the project and accepting donations that Bright raised from the trip. So far, he said he’s raised about $7,000.
“I thought it was also a unique way to raise awareness for that because it’s like, how long do we have to scream into the void before anything changes?” Bright said.
In Bright’s view, the over-development of the state has to stop, at a bare minimum. He recognizes that tons of people are moving to Florida each day, and they can’t be told to leave, but he believes that “we’re artificially bloating what we don’t need. We’re expanding what we don’t need, and the reason people do that is because there’s money to be made.”
To him, there’s much more value in wilderness. He said people he’s met across the state have echoed that sentiment, that the land is more important than their property.
KEEP ON GOING
Like many who embark on long, physically challenging trips, Bright said he’s not sure he’ll want to stop.
“Midway through I was thinking, I could kind of do this indefinitely. You get in a groove where you could kind of just keep going,” he said.
He met some hikers who were hiking the Florida trail, which runs through most of the state. One of them, who gave the trail-name Moondog (Bright doesn’t know him by any other name), carried a longboard the entire time he was on the Florida trail, since there are significant stretches of road. One night around a campfire, Bright, Moondog and another hiker with the trail-name Goose, planned a tentative longboard trip across New Mexico in the near future.
“Those type of people, when they say that, they mean it. Goose has been living out of his backpack for seven years,” Bright said.
Bright has had significant luck when it comes to the kindness of strangers. People have offered him a couch to sleep on after having just met him on a few occasions. It’s been a struggle to find places to camp since Bright reached the Keys, but he met a man in Tavernier who had heard about his trip, and offered a place to stay the night as he passed through. The next night, the man’s friend in Marathon let Bright stay at his place. On Thursday, another “random skater” who had followed Bright’s journey offered a place to stay on Big Pine Key.
Bright said he never thought he’d make it to the end of the trip. He recalls being daunted when he looked at the map on his smartphone in Pensacola, and saw the blue dot signifying his location, and all the ground he had to cover.
“You never know if you’re actually gonna make it, you know, I’ve never done something like this,” Bright said.
He’s been moving about 30-35 miles per day, and said he’s accomplished it through “the power of incremental progress.” Friday was the last day of his journey, about 30 miles from Big Pine Key to Key West. As he ate a gas station banana for breakfast, Bright put his board on the road facing south and pushed off for the home stretch.