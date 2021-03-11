The state has expanded the criteria for vaccine eligibility to include persons deemed medically vulnerable by a physician and has provided a form to be signed by the individual and their physician.
To download the form, visit http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/covid-physician-form/EO-21-47-Form.pdf.
According to the Executive Order, vaccines for persons deemed medically vulnerable may only be administered by a physician, advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) or licensed pharmacist. Keys hospitals, including Lower Keys Medical Center, Fishermen’s and Mariners, are not able to provide vaccination for medically vulnerable individuals at this time.
Vaccines for these individuals are only administered at federally supported vaccination sites or federal retail pharmacies and are not available through registration at http://www.myvaccine.fl.gov or the local hospitals. Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org/vaccine and scroll to the drop down for “Federally Supported Vaccination Sites” and “Federal Retail Pharmacies.”
The federal retail pharmacies in Monroe County are Publix and Winn-Dixie. The closest federally supported vaccination site to Monroe County is Miami-Dade Community College.
For information about vaccines in Monroe County, visit http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.