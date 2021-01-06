State legislative priorities and issues are to be discussed at the district-wide legislative delegation meeting Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. via WebEx. The public is invited and encouraged to participate.
The delegation is comprised of State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez (R-Miami) and State Rep. Jim Mooney (R-Islamorada).
After opening remarks from Rodriguez and Mooney, the nomination of chair and delegation officers will take place. Then, a presentation of local government priorities is on the agenda, followed by a comment period for stakeholder groups and the public. A discussion of upcoming legislative issues, including the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, insurance, housing and ongoing hurricane recovery, is expected.
To join the meeting, go to https://myfloridahouse.webex.com/myfloridahouse/j.php?MTID=m061513c00214ff19732414a3d5514691. The access code is 179 718 3630 and meeting password is cqD2ShYvE33.